Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Larry, 10 Downing Street cat makes PM bid
RT
Thu, 20 Oct 2022 18:33 UTC
Larry the Cat, the official chief mouser of 10 Downing Street, has jokingly laid claim to the premiership via Twitter, announcing on Thursday that he had been anointed by King Charles himself.
"The King has asked me to become Prime Minister because this nonsense has gone on long enough," the account tweeted, accompanied by a photo of himself seated before a miniature podium.
Larry, who has held his post since 2011 and outlasted four prime ministers, has become increasingly vocal in sharing his political opinions. When a fan commented earlier this month that the pint-sized civil servant had more Twitter followers than Truss, he responded "I'd get more votes too."
The 15-year-old tabby was no fan of Truss' predecessor Boris Johnson, either, taking pains to remind his public that he was "not 'Boris Johnson's cat'" after the disgraced PM mentioned him in his resignation speech. While there was chatter at the time about appointing Larry as a "caretaker PM," the cat - or the human operating his Twitter account - seems to have warmed to the idea this time around.
Truss resigned as PM on Thursday, setting a record for shortest-ever tenure in the role and stating she would remain as caretaker until the Conservatives can vote on a replacement. Among the frontrunners are former chancellor Rishi Sunak, who lost out to Truss in the last leadership contest to replace Johnson; former defense secretary Penny Mordaunt; and Johnson himself, who emerged as the favorite from a recent YouGov poll. And Larry.
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
[A] lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.
Recent Comments
For those wondering how the military would come into play to hold the Deep State accountable, this is without a doubt the most direct and most...
"Why are regulators even considering approving these vaccines for small children?" Money.
Is this Porn - this song by ELO and the associated video? [ Link ] - don't bring me down? I don't think so and them ladies got the moves. I...
It seems pretty obvious to me that most would like a form of dictatorship....and that was the plan, wasn't it? Order out of chaos, Hegelian.........
One man’s Terrorist is another man’s Freedom fighter polemic doctrine on display. Sure would be nice to see some prima facia proof/evidence of the...
Comment: Larry's bid was unfortunately, not successful: