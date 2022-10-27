© Wikipedia



Gunmen killed 15 people and wounded another ten in an attack on a Shiite shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz on Wednesday, state-run news agency IRNA has reported. The attack has been described as a "terrorist operation" carried out by sectarian extremists.The attack took place at the Shahcheragh shrine during the late afternoon, as pilgrims were, unnamed security sources told Fars News.Shahcheragh is a holy site to Shias. Constructed in the 10th century AD, it houses the tombs of the sons of Musa al-Kazim, the seventh Imam of mainstream Shia Islam.Wednesday's attack took place, which broke out following the death of 22-year-old Masha Amini in police custody last month. The Iranian authorities have said she suffered from a pre-existing medical condition, whereas some of her family members claim she was beaten to death.