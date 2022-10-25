Romania's minister of defense, Vasile Dincu, handed in his resignation on Monday after incurring a backlash for publicly suggesting that Ukraine may have to give up some territory in order to end the ongoing military conflict with Russia.Dincu announced he would be stepping down on his Facebook page, stating that he believes it would be impossible for him to collaborate with"I consider it necessary to withdraw from this position in order not to prejudice in any way the decision-making processes and programs that require fluidity along the entire chain of command," Dincu wrote, adding that he is grateful to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and vowed to support the PM's future initiatives as a senator, a position that he will retain, in the Romanian parliament.He explained that the Ukrainian government is unable to open talks on its own since its political leaders "cannot afford to assume the loss of territories," which would be "political suicide" for Kiev.He noted that Russia possessed "everything necessary to carry on hostilities" and insisted that it would be "ideal" to reach the stage of negotiations as soon as possible, noting thatHis comments elicited outrage from Romania's ruling governing coalition and President Iohannis, who stressed that only Ukraine has the right to decide when and with whom to negotiate.Kiev responded to the defense minister's suggestion by stating that Ukraine was willing to negotiate with Western countries on only one topic - the country's accession to NATO. "Russia is redundant in these negotiations," said the head of Ukraine's ruling party, David Arakhamia.Meanwhile,. According to CBS News reporting from the site, the unit is prepared to enter Ukraine "if ordered to do so," if the fighting between Moscow and Kiev escalates and "NATO partners are under threat."