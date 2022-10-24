This total passes the October monthly average, which is 24.4 inches.

Alta is off to a good start this season after a weekend storm brought more than two feet of snow to the area.The official snow total was 25 inches, The National Weather Service reported.Other areas of Utah also saw significant snow totals. Solitude received 18 inches, Summit Park got ten inches and Tooele saw seven inches.NWS reports West Jordan received 5.5 inches, Woodland Hills got four inches and Fairview received 3.5 inches of snow.