British-Indian author Salman Rushie has lost his eyesight in one eye and the use of one of his hands, according to his agent.The serious injuries are a result of the August attack on the writer , 75, just before he was set to deliver a lecture in New York.While declining to reveal Rushdie's whereabouts, Wylie said "He's going to live... That's the important thing."Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey, has been incarcerated after pleading not guilty to attempted murder and assault, reports HuffPost Three days following the attack, the nation of Iran denied involvement, but still justified it."Regarding the attack against Salman Rushdie in America, we don't consider anyone deserving reproach, blame or even condemnation, except for [Rushdie] himself and his supporters," Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry said "In this regard, no one can blame the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added. "We believe that the insults made and the support he received was an insult against followers of all religions."