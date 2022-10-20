At least 50 animals were perished after lightning struck a seasonal house in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district.The incident took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.Police told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that lightning struck a dhok (seasonal house) in Bari Behak area of Thanamandi in which around fifty cattle perished.A local man identified as Mohammad Junaid also got injured in the incident.