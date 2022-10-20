Earth Changes
Lightning kills 50 animals in Kashmir, India
thekashmiriyat.co.uk
Thu, 20 Oct 2022 09:50 UTC
The incident took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
Police told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that lightning struck a dhok (seasonal house) in Bari Behak area of Thanamandi in which around fifty cattle perished.
A local man identified as Mohammad Junaid also got injured in the incident.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Russia looking to reduce diplomatic presence in West - Lavrov
- What are EU thinking? European Union approves Covid jabs for babies amid growing fears of winter wave
- Report on alleged Ukrainian war crimes presented to UN
- Retired military officials are finding high-paying jobs with the Saudi government and can make up up to 7-figure salaries working for other foreign governments
- European energy crisis is 'good' says Bill Gates
- Moderna's CEO admits only the vulnerable need a COVID booster and likens the virus to flu
- US democracy is failing - poll
- US media accuses Russia of election interference once again
- Poll shows 70 percent of Ukrainians want to fight until victory over Russia
- Lightning kills 50 animals in Kashmir, India
- Airshow that was cancelled for three years "due to Covid" now cancelled permanently "due to climate change"
- Europe to face worse gas crisis in 2023 - Qatar
- Ethiopia exposes western hypocrisy over Ukraine
- Orkney Iron Age woman's diet unusually rich in seafood
- Malaysia busts Mossad team, secures release of kidnapped Palestinian activist
- Canadian court upholds suspension of doctor accused of giving COVID vaccine exemption to high-risk patient
- Zelensky fires ambassador after 'kill Russians' remarks
- Putin declares martial law in four former Ukrainian regions as Kiev plans Kherson offensive
- Fire rips through huge mosque in Indonesia
- How can digital data stored as DNA be manipulated?
- Russia looking to reduce diplomatic presence in West - Lavrov
- Report on alleged Ukrainian war crimes presented to UN
- European energy crisis is 'good' says Bill Gates
- US media accuses Russia of election interference once again
- Ethiopia exposes western hypocrisy over Ukraine
- Malaysia busts Mossad team, secures release of kidnapped Palestinian activist
- Zelensky fires ambassador after 'kill Russians' remarks
- Putin declares martial law in four former Ukrainian regions as Kiev plans Kherson offensive
- Finland's main parties back plans to build Russia border fence
- Of course: Durham loses again in court, Danchenko walks on Russiagate hoax
- 'What are they hiding?': Group sues Biden and National Archives over JFK assassination records
- Saudi prince releases video warning that kingdom will respond to 'challenges' with jihad after Biden threatens them for working with Russia
- The Leviathan Super Cycle ends; Western leaders pretend they didn't notice
- American officials not invited to upcoming Saudi investment conference
- The Fed's dilemma: 'QT will break something, and no one's talking about it'
- "Operation Lone Star" in Texas seizes enough fentanyl to kill every American
- Sorry, the mask slipped: Top EU diplomat apologizes for 'jungle' remarks
- US billionaire proposes peace plan for Ukraine and Russia
- Biden's tech-war against China just went "nuclear"
- The Neocons and the woke left are joining hands and leading us to Woke War III
- What are EU thinking? European Union approves Covid jabs for babies amid growing fears of winter wave
- Retired military officials are finding high-paying jobs with the Saudi government and can make up up to 7-figure salaries working for other foreign governments
- Moderna's CEO admits only the vulnerable need a COVID booster and likens the virus to flu
- US democracy is failing - poll
- Poll shows 70 percent of Ukrainians want to fight until victory over Russia
- Airshow that was cancelled for three years "due to Covid" now cancelled permanently "due to climate change"
- Europe to face worse gas crisis in 2023 - Qatar
- Canadian court upholds suspension of doctor accused of giving COVID vaccine exemption to high-risk patient
- Fire rips through huge mosque in Indonesia
- Those demonising the unvaccinated need to look in the mirror
- UK's National Grid warns of possible blackouts during 'deepest, darkest winter', BBC prepares secret scripts in event of outages
- Doctor urges Canadian Medical Association to investigate unusual death of 80 doctors since vaccine rollout
- Hochul accused of rigging NY casino license plan in favor of politically-connected slot parlors
- Alleged Mossad agents taken to court in Malaysia after botched operation
- Will the 'virus sceptics' ever accept the evidence that proves them wrong?
- How Biden is hammering your 401k: Soaring inflation has wiped $2.1 trillion - an average of 25% - off American workers' retirement savings
- Police violently crack down on cost-of-living protesters in Paris, France
- Musk claims Russia would use nukes to defend Crimea
- Russian fighter jet crashing into apartment building caught on CCTV
- Damage at nuclear reactor in Finland expected to delay unfinished plants startup
- Orkney Iron Age woman's diet unusually rich in seafood
- Israel's secret biological warfare during 1948 ethnic cleansing of Palestine
- British intelligence predicted Ukraine war 30 years ago
- On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
- The board game at the heart of Viking culture
- Neanderthals and Homo sapiens co-existed in France and Spain for at least 1,400 Years
- Historians reveal Israel's use of poison against Palestinians
- The oldest grave in northern Germany 10,500 years old
- A single tiny bead can reveal a global history
- Nanomaterial from the Middle Ages
- Researcher discovers another astronomy book written by Galileo Galilei under a pseudonym
- Tomb of deposed Han Emperor reveals a dynasty's grandeur
- A pendant with a figure of St. Nicholas found in the ancient church hidden in Turkish lake
- Alhambra's famous golden decor is turning purple and now researchers know why
- Shrine discovered in Egyptian temple with evidence of previously unknown rituals
- The Bronze Age village buried by the Plinian eruption of Mount Vesuvius
- Crannogs: DNA points to elites living on Western Europe's neolithic artificial islands
- Stone spheres could be from ancient Greek board game
- Flashback Best of the Web: Reagan Approved Plan to Sabotage Soviets Gas Pipeline In 1982
- Australian caves are 500,000 years older than thought, and it could explain a megafauna mystery
- How can digital data stored as DNA be manipulated?
- Best of the Web: Mad scientists: New Covid strain with 80% kill rate CREATED by Boston University
- Study finds unexpected protective properties of pain
- Fireball from Solar System's edge isn't what astronomers expected
- 30,000 near-Earth asteroids discovered, and rising - ESA
- Soldiers slam Microsoft HoloLens after disastrous test: 'Would have gotten us killed'
- Red Alert: massive stars sound warning they are about to go supernova
- The era of fast, cheap genome sequencing is here
- The spooky quantum phenomenon you've probably never heard ef
- University engineers claim to have created a safe micro-nuclear reactor that fits in the back of a truck
- NASA confirms DART mission impact changed asteroid's motion in space
- Scientists have detected a 'completely unprecedented' burst of energy in space
- Strange ripples have been detected at the edge of the Solar System
- Human Cyborgs are Just the Beginning
- Evolution: A strong delusion 1.1
- Underground microbes may have swarmed ancient Mars
- Ultra rare diamond suggests an ocean's worth of water hidden deep within our Earth
- Satellite temperature data show almost all climate model forecasts have been wrong for the last 40 years
- Earth's Moon might have formed in just hours from a shattered mess
- Speeding cloud might have come from recent, nearby supernova
- Lightning kills 50 animals in Kashmir, India
- Record snowfall measurements from very odd October Michigan snowstorm - up to 20 inches
- Major flooding strikes Thailand due heavy rain
- 'Snow' hailstorms hit parts of Gauteng, South Africa
- 7 BILLION crabs 'disappear' from Bering Straits in last 4 years, industry faces ruin with shortages & price increases already occuring
- Cars get washed away due to heavy rain in the city of Pune, India - 4.5 inches of rain in 5 hours
- Venezuela - Deadly floods strike again in Aragua State
- Best of the Web: Up to 16 inches of early snow, fierce gales, pounding surf slap northern Wisconsin, Michigan
- Signs and Portents:Two-headed Honduran albino milk snake welcomed to the world by a breeder in North Carolina
- 7-month-old child dies after dog attack in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Waterspout formed in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
- Lightning strike kills more than 50 sheep in Odisha, India
- Ice Age coming: Freak cold to blast US, record-breaking lows expected
- 2 dead, 1 missing in Bali, Indonesia flash floods
- Sri Lanka - 3, dead, 5,000 evacuated after heavy rain and floods - 5 inches of rainfall in 8 hours
- Taiwan reports 268 hazards caused by Typhoon Nesat
- Severe hailstorms strike across Arkansas
- Vietnam - Thousands displaced by further floods after Storm Sonca dumps 549mm (21 inches) of rain in 24 hours
- Mexico - 1 dead, hundreds evacuated after Tropical Storm Karl dumps 387mm (15 inches) of rain in 24 hours
- Scientists discover massive recent slowdown in melting of Antarctica 'Doomsday' glacier
- Meteor fireball fall over southern Spain (Oct. 14)
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Washington and Oregon on October 13
- Stunning meteor fireball over south of Spain (Oct. 12)
- Bright meteor fireball over Valencia, Spain (Oct. 9)
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on October 10
- Meteor fireball over England, Wales and Ireland on October 10
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on October 9
- Meteor fireball over England on October 9
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana on October 7
- Amazing meteor fireball over central Spain (Oct. 6)
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on October 7
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma and over states on October 6
- Meteor fireball over Ontario, Quebec and northeast US on October 3
- Meteor fireball over England and the Netherlands on October 2
- Meteor fireball over Gulf of Cadiz, Spain on October 4
- Meteor fireball over Malaga, Spain on September 27
- Meteor fireball over California on September 23
- Meteor fireball over the UK and Ireland on September 14
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on September 9
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (Sept. 5 )
- "Until proven otherwise, it is likely Covid mRNA vaccines played a significant role in all unexplained heart attacks since 2021" - renowned cardiologist
- Paxlovid and heart medications don't interact well
- COVID-19 much less deadly than previously thought, major study finds
- Best of the Web: "The spike in heart attacks has coincided with the vaccinations": An emergency department doctor on what's behind the NHS crisis
- Florida recommends against mRNA vaccination for males aged 18-39 due to 84% increase in heart death risk
- New study: Eating late increases hunger, decreases calories burned, and changes fat tissue
- UNFORGIVABLE: At least 163 Children dead, 1.2k disabled, 15k hospitalised & 58k injured due to Covid-19 Vaccination in the USA according to CDC
- Why did the coronavirus suddenly cause thousands of deaths in spring 2020 when it had been hanging around quietly all winter?
- Government forced to launch investigation into rise in newborn deaths since the COVID vaccine was approved thanks to exclusive investigation carried out by The Exposé
- Three vaccine doses increase infection risk by up to 27%, study finds
- Not a placebo: Scientific evidence exists for homeopathy
- Famous pro-vaccine doctor suspects Pfizer booster shot sent his cancer into overdrive
- Flashback: Pfizer docs & official real-world data prove COVID vaccines are already causing mass depopulation
- The growing global reliance on antidepressants
- FDA wants to update definition for 'healthy' claims on food labels
- Deadly ebola-like virus SHFV 'poised for spill over' into humans, new study claims
- This kind of food shrinks your brain
- Lasting brain impacts from COVID-19 are equivalent to decades of aging
- Vaccination increases infection risk by 44%, Oxford study finds
- Vegans and vegetarians depressed twice as often as meat-eaters: new study
- Victims of childhood abuse are biologically older than their peers in midlife, study indicates
- Dr. Jordan Peterson isn't an incel hero — he's the voice Gen Z needs
- Restoring free speech at our universities
- The Betrayal of the Intellectuals
- New research suggests psychedelic drugs can be almost as life altering as near-death experiences
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Trans-ing Reality: From Transhuman Flesh to Transcendent Spirit
- New research demonstrates that political ideology can taint logical reasoning
- The triumph of the blank state
- How to avoid a hybrid Orwellian-Huxleyian dystopia
- The types of coerced
- Boys and men experience more social isolation than girls and women, study finds
- Dark personality traits linked to a greater desire to enhance oneself using technological methods
- Journalists less likely to use words that denote analytical thinking and numerical evidence when writing on Twitter
- Flashback: Transhumanism: A Religion for Postmodern Times
- The implications for humanity of Transhumanism as the dominant ideology of the fourth industrial revolution
- Facing your fears through lucid dreaming may help you overcome a phobia, study suggests
- Study: Cannabis users appear to be less aware of unhealthy romantic relationship strategies
- Psychopathic men have an extreme focus on mating at the expense of other domains and tend to be "parasitic" fathers
- Ignorance of Evil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Memes Will Set You Free: Apocalyptic Conversation and American Gnosis with Arthur Versluis
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- How PayPal's decision to fine users $2,500 for misinformation REALLY went down
- World okay with annihilation, to be honest
- Hurricane-ravaged Florida town raises Ukraine flag so Congress will send aid
- Biden vows next hurricane to hit US will be named after a woman of color
- Pharaoh proudly announces plagues are now down 100%
- Nine healthier alternatives to your kids watching Netflix
- It's Corn!
- Everything you need to know about Liz Truss
- When Your Doctor is a LEFTIST!
- Texas builds 600 miles of border wall using U-Haul trucks from California
- Greta Thunberg would have graduated by now if she stayed in school
- Sources allege Trump stole plans revealing White House's thermal exhaust port
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
Novorossiya
Quote of the Day
Astronomy books and papers far too numerous to cite offer the assurance that 'no one has ever been killed by a meteorite.'
- John S. Lewis
Recent Comments
Liz Truss and the wasteland of British politics [Link] #astrology
it would ultimately force the continent to embrace renewable energy There's no such thing like „renewable energy”; „renewable energy sources”,...
just the start of the grandsolar minimum..and 2024 milankovitch cycle
Rheumatism in old age is also good, Mr Gates :-)
A shallow sociopath, devoid of any strategic thinking capabilities. Which proves he always was a straw man at Micro$oft, the CIA operation that...