The footage shows the moment the game was forced to be halted when the referee was injured after he was stood next to a tree that was hit by a bolt of lightningHorrendous footage has been shared online of the moment a tree was struck by lightning during a football match, leading to a referee being rushed to hospital.The shocking video, shared across social media, shows a lightning bolt coming down and striking the tree near the ref of a match in Bago City, Philippines. In the video, shrieks can be heard as people watched on in horror while the referee was electrocuted before the video abruptly ends.The ref is believed to have received medical treatment and is currently in a stable condition, with him expected to make a full recovery.The referee, Charlie Panes, 24, told local news reporters: "My body felt very hot, and suddenly, I lost consciousness," he said. "I'm relieved I am alive, as the lightning could have killed me or anyone else. As soon as I recover, I will continue my refereeing duty and finish this game."Just two weeks ago a referee in Wigan was attacked by a player in a violent scene which resulted in one man being arrested on suspicion of serious assault.