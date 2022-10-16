Earth Changes
Footage shows moment match abandoned after lightning electrocutes referee in the Philippines
The Star (UK)
Sat, 15 Oct 2022 11:14 UTC
Horrendous footage has been shared online of the moment a tree was struck by lightning during a football match, leading to a referee being rushed to hospital.
The shocking video, shared across social media, shows a lightning bolt coming down and striking the tree near the ref of a match in Bago City, Philippines. In the video, shrieks can be heard as people watched on in horror while the referee was electrocuted before the video abruptly ends.
The ref is believed to have received medical treatment and is currently in a stable condition, with him expected to make a full recovery.
The referee, Charlie Panes, 24, told local news reporters: "My body felt very hot, and suddenly, I lost consciousness," he said. "I'm relieved I am alive, as the lightning could have killed me or anyone else. As soon as I recover, I will continue my refereeing duty and finish this game."
Just two weeks ago a referee in Wigan was attacked by a player in a violent scene which resulted in one man being arrested on suspicion of serious assault.
Quote of the Day
It is my opinion that the use of this barbarous weapon at Hiroshima and Nagasaki was of no material assistance in our war against Japan. The Japanese were already defeated and ready to surrender. My own feeling was that in being the first to use it, we had adopted an ethical standard common to the barbarians of the Dark Ages.
As the plandemic has played out over the last 2+ years, we have seen that Big Pharma, the CDC, FDA and NIAID are corrupted. We see them promote...
Could be they are planning on including weapons with the aid?
consequences---higher energy costs, amerikan impotence exposed
THE SECRET LIFE OF TULSI GABBARD Mammon compels us to lie, cheat and steal, to bribe and to blackmail, to cover-up and mislead, in order to...
This is just a marketing pitch. Dress up your pitch for more dough with a heap of 'scientific' posturing to get the dough rolling in. Covid...