Musk recently tweeted the Ukrainian "operation has cost SpaceX $80 million and will exceed $100 million by the end of the year."
But those charitable donations of more than 20,000 Starlink terminals (and counting...) have just come to an abrupt end. CNN obtained a new letter that SpaceX sent the Pentagon, warning about the need for funding to maintain the service in the war-torn country, which costs upwards of $20 million per month (and most of it has been footed by SpaceX).
The letter continued with the need for the Pentagon to take over Starlink's expenses. In the next 12 months, Starlink forecasted the service would cost upwards of $400 million.
Musk on Friday confirmed the letter as he responded to a Kyiv Post journalist on Twitter, saying he only followed the advice of a Ukrainian diplomat who told him to "F*** off.""We are not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine, or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time," SpaceX's director of government sales wrote in the letter.
Musk also said: "Starlink is still losing money ... goal is "not to go bankrupt."
The letter comes after reports of widespread Starlink outages across Ukraine. The Financial Times reported that Ukrainian troops had experienced issues with their terminals.
CNN said, "sources familiar with the outages said they suddenly affected the entire frontline as it stood on September 30." Starlink has been the primary communication link on the battlefield since Russia bombed the country's infrastructure.
SpaceX's request for funding or it would stop providing free access comes after Musk tweeted about a controversial peace plan.
Starlink is essential to the Ukrainian military, and one would suspect that the Pentagon would pick up the tab if US' proxy war against Russia wants to be successful.
Comment: The burn: