This stunning bolide was spotted over Spain on October 12, at 6:50 local time (equivalent to 4:50 universal time). It was almost as bright as the full Moon. The fireball was observed by a wide number of casual eyewitnesses, who reported it on social networks. The event, which exhibited fragmentation by the end of its atmospheric path, was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 69,000 km/h.The fireball overflew south of Spain. It began at an altitude of about 81 km over the northwest of the province of Jaén, moved east, and ended at a height of around 32 km over the region of Murcia. This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita, CAHA, OSN, La Sagra, and Sevilla. The event has been analyzed by the main investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M.