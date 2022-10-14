The number of cholera cases in Syria is sharply rising as the outbreak has already infected thousands of people across the country, Caritas International has announced.In a press release on Wednesday, the Germany-based organization said it was "extremely concerned" about the trend, noting that the outbreak washave to live, are the breeding ground on which this typical disease of poverty is now spreading," warned the head of the group's Middle East Division, Christoph Klitsch-Ott.According to Caritas,, and over 60 people have officially died from the main symptoms of cholera - diarrhea and vomiting.Caritas notes that. It's noted that the situation is especially devastating in refugee camps, where people are forced to live in confined spaces and have limited access to safe water sources.While the non-profit has made efforts to distribute clean drinking water and disinfectants in heavily affected areas of the country, it's feared that the disease may continue to spread, not just within Syria but throughout the Middle East, according to Klitsch-Ott.The WHO's team lead for cholera and epidemic diarrheal diseases, Philippe Barboza, called on countries to "act now" to prevent the disease from spreading even further, and to find ways to produce more cholera vaccines and expand access to antibiotics and clear water.Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness caused by bacterial infection of the intestine. People tend to catch the disease when they swallow food or water contaminated with the cholera bacteria. The infection is believed to affect millions worldwide every year but, in most cases, the symptoms are mild or non-existent. However, if left untreated, the illness can quickly become life threatening, especially for the elderly as well as for people suffering from dehydration.