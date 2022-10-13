© Nord Stream

Military Readiness Escalates

"The explosions took place in the Swedish and Danish exclusive economic zones, and the Danish Navy was quick to send both naval and airborne units to investigate, while on the Swedish side the Coast Guard is responsible with the Navy standing by to provide assistance if needed ...



Closer to the other end of the pipeline, Finland has declined to comment on whether there is an increase in readiness following the Nordstream leaks in line with a longstanding policy of ambiguity ...



A country that has been open with their heightened readiness is Norway. The European oil and gas powerhouse had already before the incidents reported on unidentified drone activity close to their energy infrastructure in the North Sea, and in the aftermath of the incident the Norwegian government has decided on heightened security at the Norwegian oil and gas infrastructure ...



[Norwegian] Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has accepted offers of help from Germany, France and the UK to increase the security surrounding the North Sea oil and gas infrastructure."

Who's Being Blamed?

"Russian officials have said Washington had a motive as it wants to sell more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe. President Vladimir Putin said ... the United States and its allies blew up Nord Stream. 'The sanctions were not enough for the Anglo-Saxons: they moved onto sabotage,' he said ... [The] White House has dismissed the accusation that it was responsible ...



[If] it was an act of sabotage, it has damaged pipelines that were built by Kremlin-controlled Gazprom and its European partners at a cost that ran into billions of dollars.



The damage also means Russia loses an element of leverage it still had over Europe, which has been racing to find other gas supplies for winter, even if the Nord Stream pipelines where not pumping gas when the leaks were discovered, analysts say.



Whoever or whatever is to blame, Ukraine may also be a beneficiary. Kyiv has long called for Europe to halt all purchases of Russian fuel — even though some gas still runs to Europe across its territory. Disrupting Nord Stream brings Kyiv's call for a full Russian fuel embargo closer to reality."

Tucker Carlson: 'Did the US Do It?'

Jeffrey Sachs: 'The US Probably Did It'

"Well, first, there is direct radar evidence that US military helicopters that are normally based in Gdansk were circling over this area. We also had the threat from ... [Nuland] earlier this year that 'one way or another we are going to end Nord Stream.'



We also had a remarkable statement from Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken last Friday in a press conference where he said 'this is also a tremendous opportunity.' It's a strange way to talk if you're worried about piracy on international infrastructure of vital significance.



I know it runs counter to our narrative; you're not allowed to say these things in the West. But the fact of the matter is, all over the world, when I talk to people, they think the U.S. did it. Even reporters on our papers that are involved tell me 'of course' (the U.S. did it), but it doesn't show up in our media."

An Act of Environmental Terrorism

"So, if you're worried about climate change, what just happened to the Nord Stream pipelines is as close to the apocalypse as we have ever come," Carlson says.

"The people lecturing you about your SUV may have blown up a natural gas pipeline and created one of the great catastrophes of our time in its effect on the environment. If they did this, it would be the craziest, most destructive things any American administration has EVER done.



But it would also be totally consistent with what they do ... They destroy. These people build nothing. Not one thing. Instead, they tear down and they desecrate — from historic statues, to the Constitution, to energy infrastructure.



And no one in Congress is trying to stop any of it. They're just preparing for the inevitable fallout. Tonight, the Senate just prepared a spending bill with $35 million for the Department of Energy to 'prepare for and respond to potential radiological incidences in Ukraine.'"

What Will Happen Next?

Cui Bono?

"Winter is soon arriving in Europe. If European peoples get tired of being cold, and/or paying a fortune for heating, they may take to the streets to demand that their governments push for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, so that the flow of Russian gas can start again. But now, with the Nord Stream pipelines badly damaged, that possibility has been foreclosed ..."