© Sputnik/Alexander Kryazhev

The ongoing partial mobilization has seen its fair share of "stupidity" in terms of implementation, Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged. However, the authorities would never have learned of these issues had the call-up drive not been launched in late September, the president noted.Speaking during a meeting with the governors of the Russian regions on Monday, Putin said: "Unfortunately, here, we have no shortage of stupidity."Putin concluded that the current situation presents a good opportunity to rectify those issues.The partial mobilization was declared on September 21.Some of the people who were wrongly mobilized were eventually returned home after their cases were covered by the media.The official was apparently so infuriated that he used some very strong language during the meeting.The Dagestan governor also posted a message on his Telegram channel apologizing to local residents and promising to punish those responsible.Later on, the head of Derbent's recruitment office recorded a video in which he also asked for forgiveness.