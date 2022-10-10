mmmmmmm
Very strong magnitude 6.2 earthquake at 10 km depth

Earthquake details

Date & time Oct 9, 2022 16:38:04 UTC
Local time at epicenter Sunday, Oct 9, 2022 at 2:38 pm (GMT -2)
Status Confirmed
Magnitude 6.2
Depth 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude 1.3796°S / 23.9039°W