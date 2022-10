© Beate Oma Dahle/NTB/AFP via Getty Images



If the process begins in childhood, that number will soar even higher.

Demand for sex change operations is booming, lining the pockets of surgeons and sapping money away from taxpayer healthcare systems and young, uninsured patients.The number of sex reassignment surgeries conducted in the U.S. surged by more than 150% from 2016 to 2017 and has continued to rise since then. In 2020, more than 16,000 " gender confirmation " surgeries were performed nationwide.Those surgeries can be especially expensive for uninsured patients, ranging from up to according to Transgender Map.Gender changes don't stop with the surgery, though. Oftentimes,That can cost as much as $1,500 per year, with variations based on insurance coverage and price differences.There are also treatments like genital electrolysis, which could be covered by insurance, but also may not be. One transgender individual profiled by CNN in 2015 had to pay a $30 copay for the processfor the year leading up to their gender reassignment surgery.The Philadelphia Center for Transgender Surgery lists estimated prices for their procedures online. At a cost of $25,600 for bottom surgery, nearly $60,000 for "top" (breast) and body surgery and more than $70,000 for facial reconstruction.Add in $1,500 in HRT annually for an average American lifespan of 79 years old, andMore and more children are being prescribed puberty blockers due to diagnoses of gender dysphoria, which they may stay on for years before undergoing a sex change operation. Those pills could cost anywhere from $4,000 to $25,000 per year without insurance, according to one National Institutes of Health (NIH) study So, a child who starts puberty blockers at age 10, undergoes transition surgery at age 20 and lives to be 79 may be looking at a total cost of roughly $300,000, if not more, over the course of their lifetime. That doesn't account for the various cosmetic procedures they may undergo on a regular basis to maintain their lifestyle, as well.The cost for children is particularly notable, as an increasing number of American kids are being pushed to transition by doctors and activists who support "gender-affirming" care, a euphemism for sex changes. The surge in gender transition surgeries in recent years has largely been in young people, andThat growth in young people is a key reason analysts project the sex change market will increase to $5 billion in the next decade.Private insurance companies will cover many of these costs. Not every provider does, but many major insurers , from Aetna to Cigna, do. Because of an Obamacare rule preventing gender discrimination by health insurers and providers, a majority of insurers are prohibited from not covering transgender-related care, although that rule is currently being challenged in court., according to one analysis conducted in 2021. As a result, while interest in sex change procedures continues to surge in kids, the number of six-figure bills footed by the American people will as well.