THE IMPLICATIONS

Cosmic rays penetrate commercial jets, delivering whole-body dosages equal to one or more dental X-rays even on regular flights across the USA.

"Clouds are the Earth's sunshade," writes Dr. Roy Spencer, "and if cloud cover changes for any reason, you have global warming — or global cooling."

The

COLD TIMES

are returning, the mid-latitudes are

REFREEZING

in line with

historically low solar activity

,

cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays

, and a

meridional jet stream flow

(among many other forcings, including the impending release of

the Beaufort Gyre

).