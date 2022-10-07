© Grigory SYSOYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP

Dmitry Trenin is a Research Professor at the Higher School of Economics and a Lead Research Fellow at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations. He is also a member of the Russian International Affairs Council.

During his four terms at the helm of the Russian state, Vladimir Putin has made many landmark speeches. Several of them stand out as pivotal points in Moscow's evolving foreign policy course.Back in October 2001, addressing Berlin's Bundestag in German, Putin proclaimed Russia's "European choice". In February 2007, speaking at the Munich security conference, he lashed out at America's global hegemony and laid down Russia's own terms for relations with the West. In March 2014 in the Kremlin, Putin welcomed Crimea and Sevastopol joining Russia, thus expanding the country's borders for the first time since the break-up of the Soviet Union.The most striking feature was how little time it devoted to Ukraine - apart from its four former regions joining Russia. There was no mention of Moscow's key demands, such as Kiev's neutral status, demilitarization, and denazification. There was no comment on the latest developments on the battlefield, where the Ukrainians have seized the initiative, pushing the Russian forces to a defensive posture for the first time.2022 sees the undoing, in part, of the catastrophe of 1991 - such was the message. Coincidentally but symbolically, this year has also witnessed the passing of some of the key co-figures related to the documents that dissolved the USSR: Ukraine's Leonid Kravchuk, Belarus's Stanislav Shushkevich, Yeltsin's éminence grise Gennady Burbulis, as well as the man whom they sought to outflank, the first and last Soviet president, Mikhail Gorbachev.Russian forces, which for months have been advancing on Ukrainian territory, suddenly find themselves in a situation where they have to abandon some areas which are now legally Russian land, populated by Russian citizens who just voted in the referendums and now face severe reprisals at the hands of the counter-attacking Ukrainians.Next comes the need to rebuild the cities and villages ravaged in the war, repair damaged infrastructure, restart the economy, provide communal services, and re-organize public administration, health services, and education.Of paramount importance is socializing the millions of residents of the four regions who were automatically granted Russian citizenship, in the Russian national environment. Moscow has some experience of that from 2014 when Crimea and Sevastopol joined Russia, but doing this in a wartime situation is more challenging. A lot will depend, of course, on how the Russian forces cope on the frontline that passes very close to Donetsk and Kherson, and which still leaves the city of Zaporozhiye in Ukraine's rear.Putin's concept, however, doesn't stop there. It is not so much about restoring the Soviet Union: in Putin's words, such a restoration is not Moscow's objective. The Baltics, the South Caucasus and Central Asia are probably not envisaged as part of the new construct.A Greater Europe didn't happen; a Greater Asia that includes Russia is de facto emerging. As to a Greater Russia, this requires more than a leader's imagination.The Soviet Union, as the living generations remember it, was very much the product of the Great Patriotic War. The hybrid war with the West, of which Ukraine is only a small part, will doubtless reshape Russia. The question is, will it also transform it to fit the vision of a powerful economy and a vibrant society, faithful to its declared values - the substance, rather than the form of a Greater Russia.