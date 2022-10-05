One reason for this is their price. With food prices going through the roof, a lot fewer customers are willing to pay a premium for fake meat when the real thing isn't that much more expensive.
And according to Deloitte, there's a cultural resistance at work.
Deloitte believes the industry is suffering from a perception problem. In July, it surveyed 2,000 consumers and found a decline in the belief that plant-based meat is healthier and more environmentally sustainable than meat from animals. (While the environmental credentials of plant-based products compared to their meatier counterparts are well established, the health claims are not.)It's a twist on the "Go woke, get broke" truism. Beyond Meat and other fake meat companies have proudly been marketing their products to vegans and hip wokesters as environmentally friendly and healthier alternatives to red meat. While the benefits of using plants instead of gas-passing, methane-spewing cattle might be a selling point to some, any health benefits from eating meat substitutes are as yet unproven.
Deloitte also suspects that the addressable market may be more limited than previously thought with a growing cultural resistance to its "woke" status — even among those seeking to reduce red meat consumption. Case in point: When Cracker Barrel announced plans to add Impossible Foods' sausage to its menu over the summer, it faced an onslaught of criticism on social media.
Beyond Meat's woke image also took a hit recently when its Chief Operating Officer, Douglas Ramsey, was suspended after trying to bite a man's nose following an altercation after a University of Arkansas football game.
Just Food:
Douglas Ramsey was arrested on Saturday on charges of "terroristic threatening" and third-degree battery following a University of Arkansas football game in Fayetteville.The guy was so desperate for real meat that he probably mistook the gentleman's nose for pork sausage.
The 53-year-old reportedly punched another driver, biting his face and ripping skin from his nose.
Ramsay [sic] was released on Sunday on a US$11,085 bond, Washington County court records show.
He will be replaced in the meantime by Jonathan Nelson, who acted as interim COO at the company between May and November 2021 after almost a decade at plant-based food and beverage producer SunOpta.
Vote with your efforts
Vote with your money
Boycott Kosher tax due to goyeems no longer having need for Jewish parasitism included to seal the deal....
Let Jews tax themselves, call it a Heinz57 varieties genetic pretzel tax.