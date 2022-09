© IDF Spokesperson's Unit



"the possibility that Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad could join in from the Gaza Strip should we launch an operation, will not deter us."

Preparation for drone use

Previous use of drones

IDF commanders in the West Bank have been given the green light to use armed drones to carry out targeted killings of Palestinian terrorists, with the approval ofAccording to sources, commanders will now be allowedThe order comes as Israeli security forces have encountered a significant rise in shooting attacks and massive gunfire during arrest raids, specifically in the northern West Bank cities of Jenin and Nablus.during an arrest raid that saw heavy gunfire targeting troops who had enteredto arrest Abd al-Rahman Hazem, brother of the terrorist who killed three civilians on Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Street in April Kohavi later met withand, and was presented with an updated assessment of the region. During the meeting, the use of the aerial platforms was discussed by the senior officers.It's believed that the order was given as the continued violence threatens to drag Israel into a more extensive operation in the northern West Bank, similar to Operation Defensive Shield in 2002.Speaking to Army Radio on Thursday morning,Israel is "making targeted efforts and countermeasures" in an attempt to prevent such a scenario, Bar Lev said, adding thatIn September, The Jerusalem Post confirmed that IDF commanders had undergone training Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division Brig.-Gen. Yaniv Alaluf and commander of the Menashe Brigade Col. Arik Moyal recently underwent training toFollowing their training on the systems, they will be able to command the use of(known as Zik in Hebrew) during operations.It's believed that Kohavi gave the green light to use the platforms in an attempt to reduce the escalation of violence.In May, the IDF was already mulling a revamping of its defensive strategy in the West Bank following the death of 47-year-old YAMAM officer Sgt.-Maj. Noam Raz , who was killed by Palestinian gunmen as forces were conducting a raid in Jenin.According to a report in Haaretz, the military was considering using helicopters and even introducing special drone units to secure group troops during operations and to fire at armed Palestinians.Over the past decade, the operational use of drones by the IAF and other air forces worldwide has increased drastically, with almost every operation now seeing the use of these platforms.In August, the Military Censor allowed the publication of the use of attack drones by the Israel Air Force. While thewhich has been extensively documented in US diplomatic cables as well as at international air shows, the