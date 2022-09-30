Yes, really.
Despite accusations flying that the United States could have been involved in the blasts that have reportedly could scupper the pipelines permanently, and without any investigation having taken place, Griffin's crack journalism has solved the case.
Well, that's that then, case closed.
As Chris Menahan notes, the Fox News reporter has been guilty of brazenly amplifying false regime propaganda before.
"Earlier this year, Griffin put out the debunked hoax story that Russia bombed the Babi Yair holocaust memorial in Ukraine."The reporting was later debunked after an Israeli journalist visited the site and found it to be completely unscathed.
Griffin also recycled the lie that Russia was using "mobile crematoriums" to "evaporate" war dead, when the supposed video proving it was taken from a 2013 YouTube video.
Menahan continued:
"When news came out about US biolabs in Ukraine, Griffin also simply repeated Pentagon talking points to dismiss the story as a nothingburger."When Griffin was recently rewarded with a new multiyear contract, she stated:
"It has been an honor to provide viewers with trusted reporting from the Pentagon and across the world on issues that are paramount to all of us - the security and safety of our fellow citizens and allies.""Trusted reporting."