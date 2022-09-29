© Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images



Central Banks are intervening more in markets. I don't want to repeat what market participants are telling me about the Bank of England's (BoE) move to save pension funds from supposedly going belly up. They bought an unlimited amount of sovereign bonds to bring yields down and bond prices back up. They were supposedly afraid of a wave of insolvencies. That's the word on the streets of London."The BOE's announcement has shown that the water is over their heads now. They need to do whatever it takes to bring borrowing costs down," Aslam says. The initial announcement has brought some relief in the U.K. bond market, but the pound has become even more volatile," he says, adding thatThe bond market moves by the U.K. central bank follow last week's mini-budget from new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at HYCM in the U.K. said that the trouble with the British pound started in the gilt market — the British sovereign debt market — when Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic policies to fight inflation was "spoken about in an ominous sign of what was to come," he says. Investors became dour."The Bank of England has acted to calm the bond market and that should support the Pound for now," he says, and last until the BoE convenes at its next scheduled monetary policy meeting in November.Other than a fairly decent natural gas reserve base now in Europe, nothing is really going right. Natural gas and oil prices have stopped falling and may rise again in the near-term."Our confidence is waning," says S&P chief economist Paul Gruenwald.The BoE blinked in the face of a pending financial crisis. And in the midst of all this, with inflation near record highs, at levels one sees in emerging markets, rates will go up, growth will slow, layoffs will happen. Will energy and food prices come down to help those losing their jobs in the months ahead in the U.K., Europe and, likely, the U.S.?"They are all hell-bent on raising interest rates," says Signorelli. "The Bank of England is willing to buy as many gilts as necessary to keep pensions solvent. They say it is temporary, but the policy will likely be sustained so long as the central bank is looking to reduce economic growth through interest rates. Unless this policy is rethought, it will lead to more liquidity in the U.K. and higher overall inflation."