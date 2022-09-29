The shooting occurred at Rudsdale Newcomer high school, said Darren Allison, the Oakland assistant police chief. The school serves students who are at risk of not graduating and have recently immigrated to the US after fleeing their home countries "because of violence and instability", according to the school's website. It is one of four adjacent schools that serve middle and high school students on Fontaine Street in east Oakland.
"The victims were affiliated with the school and we are determining the affiliation at this time," Allison said, although he declined to say whether any students or teachers were involved.
A school shooting occurred at Rudsdale Newcomer High School on Fontaine Street in Oakland, California. Photograph: Google Maps
Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted that all of the wounded were adults.
Wednesday's shooting comes as Oakland has been grappling with more than two years of elevated gun violence, a rise in violence that began early in the pandemic.
Comment: As a sign of how damaging the lockdowns have been, deaths of despair, psychological and physiological illness, mob criminality, as well as violent crime, has continued to soar, despite the tyrannical restrictions now having been lifted.
John Sasaki, a spokesperson for Oakland Unified school district, said in a statement that district officials "do not have any information beyond what Oakland police are reporting".
Prior to the pandemic, homicides and gun violence in Oakland - along with a number of Bay Area cities - had reached historic lows. But by mid-2020 gun violence was on the upswing and the usual refuges of school, community centers and violence prevention workers were largely unavailable. By the end of the 2020, 102 people were killed, 24 more than the year before.
So far this year, at least 96 people have been killed, mostly with guns.
"A lot of us have plans that we can't even make happen because we die at 18 and 19. It's just a big war zone that we're facing and I don't know how it's gonna be stopped," said Cianna Williams, a 19-year-old friend of Fleming-Davis last year.
On Tuesday, LeRonne Armstrong, Oakland's chief of police, announced plans to address the city's ongoing gun violence by increasing officers' presence in areas where gun violence is concentrated and where police think people are involved in shootings frequently.
Comment: The following selection of incidents occurred just in the last 6 months, and mainly in the US: