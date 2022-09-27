Health & Wellness
New study reveals trace amounts of COVID vaccine mRNAs found in breast milk
The Daily Wire
Mon, 26 Sep 2022 19:00 UTC
The Journal of the American Medical Association, an international peer-reviewed general medical journal published since 1993, released the study to the public and has now issued a warning for women breastfeeding infants younger than six months.
"Caution is warranted regarding breastfeeding infants younger than six months in the first two days after maternal COVID-19 vaccination," the journal said in a tweet.
The study included 11 healthy lactating women that were asked to collect and immediately freeze samples of their breast milk after receiving either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine within six months of delivering their newborn babies.
Participants also provided breast milk samples before vaccination and for five days post vaccination.
Of the 11 volunteers, 7 samples from 5 women showed trace amounts of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, with the mRNA samples appearing in higher concentrations than whole milk.
The study said, however, that no vaccine mRNA was detected in pre-vaccination or post-vaccination samples beyond two days of collection.
"The sporadic presence and trace quantities of COVID-19 vaccine mRNA detected in EBM suggest that breastfeeding after COVID-19 mRNA vaccination is safe, particularly beyond 48 hours after vaccination," the study reads.
Officials said that despite believing it is safe to breastfeed after maternal COVID vaccination, they did not "test the possible cumulative vaccine mRNA exposure after frequent breastfeeding in infants."
"In addition, the potential interference of COVID-19 vaccine mRNA with the immune response to multiple routine vaccines given to infants during the first 6 months of age needs to be considered," the study reads. "It is critical that lactating individuals be included in future vaccination trials to better evaluate the effect of mRNA vaccines on lactation outcomes."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration held off on approving vaccinating infants younger than six months until more data on how it could impact their immune system became available.
However, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended offering the COVID mRNA vaccines to breastfeeding women.
"Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) blasted President Joe Biden over his "abuse of power" by pushing a vaccine mandate.
"Now we find out that Biden's vaccine mandates caused infants (for which no safe dose has been established) to receive mRNA through their mother's breast milk," Massie said. "Does abuse of power get any more evil?"
