Russian gas supplies are critical for Germany, and will remain so in the foreseeable future despite Berlin's attempts to diversify its energy sources, Saxony's Minister-President Michael Kretschmer warned.In an interview with the newspapers belonging to Germany's Funke Mediengruppe on Saturday, Kretschmer said: "We are already witnessing that we can't do without Russian gas." The official added that the sanctions imposed by Berlin over Russia's offensive against Ukraine have "contributed to this shortage situation."He added that the current exorbitant prices for the fuel are ruining Germany's industry.As a stopgap measure to alleviate the situation Saxony's governorAccording to the German government's current plans, two of the three remaining nuclear power plants should be kept on stand-by until mid-April 2023. However,Saxony's minister-president went on to say that Germany should not give up its ambitious plans to become climate neutral, butApart from prolonging the use of nuclear power plants, Kretschmer also suggested turning more to Qatar as a gas supplier and also tapping domestic gas supplies.