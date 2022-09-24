obama documents storage unsecured warehouse chicago
The front entrance of the Plunkett Furniture building that temporarily houses the future documents for Barack Obama's online presidential library.
"Hoffman Estates" is a Chicago area location containing an abandoned furniture store and warehouse. The Obama Foundation leased, then re-upped the lease, to use the facility to store all the paper documents from the Obama administration.

The Obama administration told the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) they were going to upload the documents into a digital form for use in the Obama library. The paper documents were, still are, held at the Hoffman Estate warehouse while this digitization process took place. It should be noted, the Obama Foundation has never digitized the records, hence they renewed the warehouse lease.

Contrast against the DOJ-NSD legal position about classified records held in the secure facility of Mar-a-Lago, a 2018 letter {pdf here} from the Obama Foundation to the NARA is an example of the two-tiered selective justice system. Within the 2018 letter the Obama team admit to storing both "classified and unclassified" documents at the warehouse: [Page #2, bullet-point 7]
Obviously, there were no raids on Hoffman Estates from the FBI to secure the classified documents. Nor did the DOJ National Security Division trigger a criminal investigation of President Obama for holding documents, particularly classified documents, against the interests of the NARA while they "digitized them;" a process, which again should be noted, never even began.

The intent of sharing this information is just to highlight the political dynamic within the NARA, DOJ and FBI as it pertains to selective enforcement of presidential records.
Once again, to hopefully save the time of responding to DC inquiry, all of this information is open-source discovery. It exists in the vast space of the internet and this letter itself is found in the archives of the Obama Foundation itself.

This information does not surface as an outcome of any CTH relationship with any entity who is now, or was ever, part of the Trump administration or the Trump legal team. So, save your insufferable subpoenas.

Readers, researchers and news media can do whatever they want with the information provided. The source citations are provided. Make it your own, or not.