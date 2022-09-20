In a tragic incident, at least 18 people lost their lives across nine districts of Bihar on Monday. The lightening strikes in the state have killed around 216 people so far this year.The latest lightning deaths have been reported from Purnia (4), Araria (4), Supaul (3), Jamui (2) and one each in Banka, Begusarai, Sheikhpura Nawada and Saran, according to figures from state disaster management department.Meanwhile, Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased, according to a report in Times of India.A warning has been issued by Patna meteorological department for lightening and thunderstorms at isolated places across south Bihar districts on Tuesday.Patna meteorological department official Ashish Kumar Singh said lightening strikes took place due to formation of thunderclouds caused by cyclonic circulation. over Bay of Bengal.The incidents of lightning took place in south and east Bihar. "The lightning occurred due to atmospheric disturbance due to mixing of moist air coming from the cyclonic circulation over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal," the report quoted Ashish Kumar as saying.