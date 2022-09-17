© Getty Images / Jean-Marie HOSATT

Energy giant EDF expects lower electricity production this year.French state energy firm EDF said this week that it expects much lower electricity productionthis year, which will cost the company approximately $29 billion in pretax earnings.EDF is currently in the process of being fully nationalized. The French government, which already owns 84% of the company's shares, made an offer of €9.7 billion ($9.7 billion) to nationalize the power provider in July to save it from mounting debt.According to reports, EDF could owe over €60 billion by the end of the year.