(i) lying politicians, whom we trust since we (believe) having elected them, and since they are paid by our taxes;



(ii) the bought, 24/7 indoctrinating media, 90% of which belong to five huge international media corporations, all pulling on the same string, all funded by the same corporate finance giants;



(iii) fashion - yes, fashion - and imposed lifestyle trends, and



(iv) ever newly invented fear campaigns, or "invisible non-existent viruses" - and



(v) the newest announced food and energy shortages, from where - they say - stems the astronomical inflation, for which to combat, societies' debts - yours and mine - need to be charged higher interest rates.

All is made in the US of A and in their vassal-Continent, called Europe; by bought, compromised and unelected criminal politicians, who enjoy wielding their dictatorial power over people.



People! Wake up to reality, before it is too late. There is not much time left.



You are also being sold a "Green Agenda" - supposedly preventing man-made climate change.



Be aware: Carbon as well as CO2 is a life support line. Without CO2, there are no trees, no plants, no life.



Today's Green is yesterday's Brown.

"Weather modification will become a part of domestic and international security and could be done unilaterally... It could have offensive and defensive applications and even be used for deterrence purposes. The ability to generate precipitation, fog and storms on earth or to modify space weather... and the production of artificial weather all are a part of an integrated set of [military] technologies."

About the Author:

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion - An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney's book "When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis" (Clarity Press - November 1, 2020).



Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also is a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

Have you ever wondered how come that people, especially young people, almost in uniformity walk around in torn jeans? This includes highly educated university students and graduates. They have become lasting fashion models over the past two decades - and the fashion prevails. To the point that people pay more for ripped and used-looking pants than for new ones.indoctrinated by media and propaganda - not only for commercial purposes,Gradually forging people's minds into one direction, one template - is needed for eventually achieving total control.Another little example, you may or may not know about:Have you noticed, during the past two decades or so, the vast majority of cars - actually about 90% to 95% - are either black or white, or shades in between? All with the same purpose.Some 15 years ago, responding to my remark that he had only black and white cars in his lot, a car dealer smiled and said, yes, that's the norm. He added thatHe noted,I was flabbergasted. But then observing it myself and today connecting the dots - it all makes sense. Brilliant. No coincidence.Things seem to be changing a bit, as you may see now, more colorful cars are decorating our western road networks. But by far not enough. Will it last? Will people's minds be open for colors?Or is it just a little time-bound relief, making believe we actually have a choice.What better occasion than the 21st Anniversary of 9/11 (2001), the wanton collapse of the NYC Twin Towers, to reflect on the endless lies, deceptions and targeted mind manipulation humanity has been exposed to for the last at least 100 years. All with the intent to enslave the population, control the people and reduce the population, so that the benefits and bounty of our generous Mother Earth may be shared among just a small elite - and their insect-eating slaves.The rest of the surviving population serving the same elitist people and financial corporate organizations -Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Pfizer Vice President and Pfizer's Director of Research appeals to us, the People,Among other calamities, you may expect geoengineered freezing, famine, by artificially created energy and food shortages, blackouts, communication interruptions, lockdowns for a myriad of reasons, police patrolled streets and urban warfare to suppress protest movement - and more.But be not afraid - just aware. AndDr. Yeadon calls on all people tonamely that we have been and continue to be betrayed by our governments which work for the obscure all-controlling Cult Organization.He warns us and recommends that we "experimentally" adopt the position that our government is actively working to harm us, to dismantle modern society and enslave all people in a digitally controlled totalitarian world.There are No coincidences.We are living under a targeted mind manipulation, leading to total mind-control. Key instruments are:Anything goes, lie after miserable lie, and people buy it. We know; however, the purpose is the contrary, namely leading to the ruin and collapse of western industry and civilization.We are being lied to, that man-made CO2 is destroying our planet.Globalization is taking hold as we are doing nothing against it, and tacitly letting it happen.Solidarity is out of the window, as the "Dark Cult Masters" invent ever new means to divide us, divide society, countries, political parties and even families.Yes, climate change is man-made - but its not what you are made to believe. It's called- highly sophisticated weather manipulation. The kind that brought us in the Global North, in the summer of 2022 extreme heat waves and drought spells, never seen before in recorded history, destroying food crops, infrastructure, and outright killing livestock and vulnerable people.Or, alternatively - extreme flash floods, never-heard-of catastrophic monsoon rains, also destroying agriculture, infrastructure and bringing death. See the case of Pakistan Geoengineering is amply documented . "constitute instruments of "weather warfare".See???- actions that make you believe what is not, or what is different from the visible, from the going narrative -It's solidly implanted in our western world's minds.- laying the groundwork for the US dollar to become fiat money, unrelated to the US-economy, to be produced at will and as needed - becoming the basis for western currencies debt-economies, with the banking system becoming ever more dominant - eventually digitally controlling YOUR income, your behavior, through digitally manipulated currencies, spendable according to YOUR behavior. - If not stopped NOW, western monetary systems are soon to become instruments to enslave us, the Common People.- a targeted fear campaign against communism: The Soviets are coming, the Soviets are coming - be aware, be scared - we must contain them. The Berlin Wall that was translating into the term, the Iron Curtain, preventing Soviets' ideas from spilling over into the freedom loving democracies of the west.All the while, the Soviet Union, defeating Hitler's Third Reich and winning WWII for the West, was so badly damaged by the war that they could never, even if they wanted to (they never had expansionist plans) be a threat to the armed-to-the-teeth west. The Cold War was a farce, another miserable lie, paving the way to the next Watershed Moment in the war against humanity.leading the way to a globalized One World Order (OWO). We are not there yet, and indications are that an ever-greater majority of people and countries are moving away from globalization; away from western economic and monetary systems, back to national sovereignty, and towards the East - opting for eastern associations, such as the China-Russia led Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) - which by now encompasses about half the world's population, controlling about a third of world-GDP.- marking the beginning of the end of freedom, as we thought we knew it - imposing the long-before-planned Patriot Act - depriving Americans of up to 90% of their civil and human rights, as the application of the Patriot Act supposes a State of Emergency and can be applied at will, by Presidential Decree or Congressional decision. Most Americans are still unaware to what extent their rights have been curtailed by the Patriot Act which needed an event like 9/11 to come to fruition. Europe followed suit by an ever more tyrannical - and it must be repeated - UNELECTED European Commission, that pretends calling the shots over 500 million Europeans; and finally,- the ultimate tightening of the screws around societies and individuals' necks, through an intense fear campaign, based on a fake, never isolated virus, denigrating and dangerous forced mask-wearing, social distancing - separating people from each other, lockdowns, work from home - travel restrictions, keeping people in place - reducing contacts as much as possible and gradually ever more restricting measures are being imposed, including a digital all-encompassing, QR-code based (or similar) ID - the final enslavement of humanity.that has so far led to the death of millions of people, contributing significantly to one of the Great Reset's goals, massive population reduction (40% excess deaths were recorded by insurance companies since the beginning of the vaxx-campaign, mid-December 2020); artificially creating food and energy shortages with all their ramifications, famine, starvation, death; destroying what's left of western economies, moving the bankrupted assets to the elite-billionaires and the financial giants, like BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street and other Wall Street icons.converting surviving humans into "transhumans" - following Klaus Schwab's (WEF CEO) dream: Owning nothing but being happy.Togetherness, initiated by a spiritual separation from the Dark Cult, from dictate and tyranny that emanates from the World Economic Forum (WEF) - and its colossal money masters; separating ourselves as societies from our current governments and monetary systems; initiating parallel societies and monetary schemes.