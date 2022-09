© NASA



© NASA



Earlier today, NASA briefed the public on the Perseverance rover's current status on Mars, discussed highlights from the mission so far, and announced the discovery of organic molecules that could be associated with life. But this discovery comes with an 82 million-mile caveat.NASA'sPercy's primary task is to collect rock-core samples from features within a 28 mile (45 kilometer) wide area long considered by scientists to be a prime location for finding signs of"This mission is not looking for extant life things that are alive today," Ken Farley, Perseverance project scientist, stated. "Instead, we're looking into the very distant past when Mars climate was very different than it is today, much more conducive to life.""Wildcat Ridge" is the name of a rock about 3 feet (1 meter) wide in the Martian Jezero Crater and is"In the distant past, the sand, mud, and salts that now make up the Wildcat Ridge sample were deposited under conditions where life could have thrived. The fact the organic matter was found in such a sedimentary rock — known for preserving fossils of ancient life here on Earth — is important, said Farley."At this location, scientists say Percy abraded some of the surface on Wildcat Ridge before taking a sample and analyzing it using the rover's Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman & Luminescence for Organics & Chemicals, or SHERLOC.According to NASA's press release , "SHERLOC's analysis indicatesNot only did Percy's analysis indicate organic molecules, but what the teamduring the mission. Organic molecules make up organic matter andSo, what's the 88 million-mile caveat?if it has evidence of ancient microbial life on Mars. "The reality is the burden of proof for establishing life on another planet is very, very high," said Farley during the NASA press conference on Thursday. "For that, we need to examine Mars rocks up close and in person in Earth labs."The good news is that NASA has a plan to retrieve Percy's samples in 2030. If all goes to plan,. Until then, we're only left to speculate the question on everyone's mind. "Was there ever life on the red planet?"