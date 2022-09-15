© AP Photo/Andrew Harnik



Oh, the irony.The White House and Democratic officials compel Big Tech to censor those who spread "misinformation" online, violating our First Amendment rights to free speech. It doesn't matter if what voters say is truthful or backed by facts; if anything conflicts with the left's political narrative and far-left ideology, it's deemed "misinformation" and wiped from view in what's known as "shadow-banning."Poof, gone!They all take a nap when it comes to calling out fellow Democrats' dissemination of lies, half-truths and propaganda that's in plain view to the rest of us.Did she miss that, to date, there have been over 2 million illegal migrant encounters this fiscal year.Todd mentioned the staggering statistic but didn't push back as Biden's veep danced around the facts delivering her usual "word salad" responses.Then, days later, Fox News cameras captured evidence in Naco, Ariz., of human smugglers and their victims scaling the border wall decked out in camouflage entering the US illegally — not apprehended by US border patrol.Will these young victims be sex-trafficked in our homeland? Will they be abused, enslaved or murdered? One shudders to contemplate their fate, but according to Harris, we shouldn't worry, because our borders are "secure."Also no mention of the mammoth number of unvetted and unvaccinated "gotaways" who evaded apprehension by Customs and Border Protection on her watch or the steady flow of deadly narcotics — including fentanyl — pouring into our country on a regular basis."Over 440,000 illegal immigrants have gotten away from border patrol agents in the last year, and illegal drugs continue to flow into our communities," tweeted Ranking Member of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). ". We need to secure our border and reinstate the consequences of illegal entry."And when it comes to narcotics flowing in the US, it's well-known that drug cartels are now targeting American children by making "rainbow fentanyl" pills that look like candy to poison and kill our babies." reported the Sun Sentinel this week., Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody wrote in a recent news release. The DEA reported finding rainbow fentanyl in 18 states in the month of August."So, no, our borders are not "secure." Far from it!But that's not the only misinformation Democrats spread to advance their agenda.This is the same administration that told us inflation was "transitory" — a lie. And when appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in June, the president said, "We have the fastest-growing economy in the world." Never mind that the US economy shrank the first two quarters of 2022.Now add the increase in food prices harming Americans. "The overall cost of food jumped 11.4% — the highest increase since May 1979," National Review reported this week. "The cost of 'food-at-home' was up 13.5% year-over-year — the largest increase since March 1979."Clearly nothing to brag about, despite the Biden regime's penchant for gaslighting the masses.Bottom line: When Democrats accuse others of "misinformation," tell them to look in the mirror.