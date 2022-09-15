fire
We received 876 reports about a fireball seen over County Carlow, County Cavan, County Clare, County Cork, County Donegal, County Dublin, County Galway, County Kilkenny, County Leitrim, County Limerick, County Louth, County Mayo, County Sligo, County Tipperary, County Waterford, County Wexford, County Wicklow, England and No on Wednesday, September 14th 2022 around 20:58 UT.

For this event, we received 10 videos and 4 photos.