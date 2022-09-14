Hundreds of people have been evacuated in southwestern France as new wildfires rage amid record September temperatures.Around 1,340 people in the Gironde region have been moved from their homes since blazes broke out on Monday.The flames have destroyed four houses, several other buildings and 3,500 hectares of land, authorities say.The largest fire is currently burning near the town of Saumos, while a smaller blaze has broken out south of Bordeaux, near Dax, where temperatures reached 39°C.Strong winds have hampered the overnight efforts of more than 900 firefighters from across France to extinguish the flames. Three Canadair aircraft have been deployed to help, alongside firefighting helicopters and two Dash planes.An investigation has also been launched to establish the cause of the fires.The area was hit by heatwaves, drought, and devastating wildfires over the summer. So far, more than 60,000 hectares of land have been ravaged in France this year.