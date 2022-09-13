During the August 2022 and March to September 2021 volcanic eruptions in Iceland, something strange was observed. Initially, these highly effusive eruptions were thought to have originated from the Krysuvik volcanic complex. Yet, the fissure direction, size of the eruption, and nonexplosiveness were different than what was expected to occur. From this and other evidence, the two latest eruptions at Geldingadalir and Meradalir were designated as originating from a completely separate and completely new volcano. This new volcano is known as Fagradalsfjall.