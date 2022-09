© Drew Angerer/Getty Images



A legal expert has warned that the country risks descending into "anarchy" amid escalating criticism of federal law enforcement bodies in the wake of the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago.Facing heated allegations of bias, the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Aug. 30Garland wrote in a memo to DOJ employees announcing the ban against going to political events before the mid-term elections:The ban came as public distrust of federal law enforcement agencies have trended to low levels, according to a survey by pollster Rasmussen conducted on Aug. 15 and 16.The survey of 1,000 U.S. likely voters also showed that 44 percent of those polled now view the FBI less favorably after the agency conducted a raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and club last month over documents the government alleges Trump doesn't have permission to hold.Overall,of likely voters disagree with the description ofThe DOJ ban also came a few days before Biden took to the TV airwaves with rhetoric attacking Trump-supporting Republicans.In a Sept. 1 speech given in the shadow of Philadelphia's Liberty Hall,who has litigated hundreds of cases to a verdict, told The Epoch Times:Spurgeon, who supports the DOJ ban, said that Garland had no choice but to do something to try to restore the public's respect for law enforcement. She warned that the leadership of the DOJ and the FBI "live a very different life than you and I do."And it's that out-of-touch behavior by our political class that has caused the crisis that necessitated the DOJ ban, one former U.S. special agent told The Epoch Times.who previously worked as an agent for the U.S. Treasury and for the Department of Homeland Security said about the impetus for the political ban by the Attorney General:All of which could be a violation of theThe electioneering claim is under investigation by the U.S. Office of Special Counsel after the case was referred to the DOJ by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) after Rollins, who had a fractious confirmation process, showed up to the Biden fundraiser.Others have wondered if the ban, as well as another DOJ memo issued on the same day reiteratingcould be an attempt to intimidate so-called whistleblowers within the FBI and DOJ.run by former Trump attorney Jay Sekulow, noted:But even after discounting the possible partisan motives behind the moves, the gesture will be inadequate in regaining the trust and confidence of the American people, said one skeptic.Under Garland, there have been, which promotes constitutionalist judges and the rule of law, told The Epoch Times.One such episode, according to Davis, included an October 2021 memo by Garland foreshadowing "a series of measures designed to address the rise in criminal conduct directed toward school personnel."came after, a key ally of the Democrats, wrote a letter to Biden, complaining that parents who showed up at school board meetings put school personnel "under an immediate threat" of violence. The association later apologized for the letter. Garland, later testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing, said that the DOJ hadn't been told by the White House to issue the memo."Attorney General Garland's ban on campaign activity for Justice Department political appointees is like placing a Band-Aid on a severed limb," said Davis.The move seemed desperate to Casey D. Thompson, assistant professor of legal studies at Tarleton State University. "I will say that it could possibly be a last resort," he told The Epoch Times in an email.Spurgeon cautioned thatwhich is "vital to us as citizens to prevent a state of anarchy"Officials at DOJ didn't respond by press time to a request by The Epoch Times for comment.