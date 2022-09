The reality behind the latest dynamics is more nuanced than Kiev, its Western patrons, and Russia are claiming, which the present analysis will concisely explain. To that end, it'll identify the lesser-discussed factors driving the most recent on-the-ground developments, prognosticate what might come next, and then share some relevant observations about the Ukrainian Conflict in general.That in turn prompted many of Moscow's opponents to glorify the advancing army on social media and share predictions about its supposedly imminent victory in the latest US-provoked phase of the Ukrainian Conflict that broke out in late February. The reality is more nuanced, however, as the present analysis will concisely explain. What follows is a bulleted list of points drawing attention to the lesser-discussed factors behind the latest military dynamics:* Kiev's Forces Are Entirely Dependent Upon Foreign Military SupportUkrainian presidential advisor Alexey Arestovich admitted in late March that Russia has "practically destroyed our defence industry", which means that Kiev's forces have only been able to keep the conflict going since then due to foreign (US-NATO) military support.* The US Already Gave Its Proxies $15.2 Billion In Military Aid Since 2021US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that his country's latest $2.8 billion in military aid to Kiev brings the grand total to $15.2 billion since the Biden Administration came to power, thus proving that the receiving forces are truly US-NATO proxies, especially when considering the preceding point.* The Kherson Counteroffensive Covered The Kharkov One* Russia Would Rather Retreat Than Pull A Mariupol (For Now)* Kharkov Might Be Expendable To Russia From A Strategic PerspectiveNot every on-the-ground gain in any conflict has to be kept no matter the cost, which was earlier proven in the Ukrainian contextHaving identified the relevant factors, it's time to prognosticate what might come next:* Russia Might Fully Complete Its Tactical Pullback From Kharkov Region...Recalling the precedent established by its prior tactical pullback from the northern Ukrainian regions around Kiev, Russia might also fully complete the same maneuver from Kharkov for strategic reasons that can only be speculated in this scenario until everything becomes clearer afterwards.* ...Or Russia & Its Donbass Allies Might Push Back Against NATO's Proxy ArmyThere's also the possibility that the defending forces will actively push back against the aggressors, whether to halt the latter's NATO-fueled advance and thus freeze the line of contact in this part of Ukraine or to re-liberate the recently captured territory, which could in any case lead to a major battle.* The Potential Battle of Kharkov Might Prove To Be A Turning Point In The ConflictShould Russia and its Donbass Allies decide to reverse the latest military dynamics, then* Russia Might Finally Declare The Official Mobilization Of Its ForcesPer the preceding scenario, the significance of the potential Battle of Kharkov in determining the subsequent military-strategic dynamics of the Ukrainian Conflictof NATO's growing proxy army.* Swift Success = Game Changer While Stalemate = More Of The SameIn the event that NATO's proxies fight a major battle with Russia's potentially mobilized forces over Kharkov, then swift success by either of them would be a game changer for their side while a stalemate would lead to more of the same and possibly result in ultimately freezing the line of contact by winter.* An Asymmetrical Move By Russia Can't Be Ruled OutIrrespective of whether Russia completes its ongoing tactical pullback from Kharkov for strategic reasons that remain to be seen or decides to fight back in a major battle over that region,Some general observations will now conclude the analysis:* The Kharkov Counteroffensive Is Kiev's Last Hurrah Of The Year (& Maybe Ever), though it could also possibly be its last hurrah ever if Russia achieves swift success in the potential battle over this region than dictates its peace terms.* Information Warfare From Both Sides Will Inevitably IntensifyConsidering that the latest military dynamics represent Kiev's last hurray of the year (and maybe ever), and factoring in that the possible battle over Kharkov Region could be a game changer in the conflict, it's inevitable that both sides' information warfare operations will intensify.* Wishful Thinking Could Snatch Defeat From The Jaws Of VictoryThe Russian and Ukrainian publics' opinion about the conflict is irrelevant to shaping its military dynamics, but if their own sides' information operations inadvertently mislead their decisionmakers with wishful thinking , then either could suddenly lose major gains and thus be defeated in spite of them.* Both Parties Probably Expect Peace Talks To Resume By Early Next YearAll the military events that'll unfold ahead of the coming winter will almost certainly be leveraged by the side with the most momentum (whether absolute in the scenario of their swift success or relative in a continued stalemate) to resume peace talks by early next year with conditions favorable to their cause.* Neither Side Will Likely Ever Achieve Their Desired Maximalist Outcomes* The Grand Strategic Context Proves That Time Is On Russia's Side