The Chinese megacity of Chengdu has extended a Covid-19 lockdown in most areas, maintaining curbs that have ground business to a halt and confined the majority of its 21 million residents to their homes.China is the last major economy welded to a zero-Covid strategy, tamping down virus flare-ups through a combination of snap lockdowns, mass testing and lengthy quarantines.Authorities would "strive hard for a week to realise the goal of zero community transmission in the whole city", the government added."The fruits of the whole city's anti-epidemic measures are beginning to become apparent, but the risk of community transmission still exists in some areas," it said.Confined to their housing complexes, some residents were unable to flee when a strong earthquake in a nearby part of Sichuan reverberated through the city earlier this week, locals told AFP.Businesses in Chengdu have been forced to temporarily close, with Swedish carmaker Volvo last week suspending production at a plant in the city that employs nearly 3,000 people.Officials in Beijing have urged the capital to guard against a rebound in infections during the Mid-Autumn public holiday, which runs from Saturday to Monday and is a popular period for travel and social gatherings.China reported 1,334 new domestic infections on Thursday, the majority of which were asymptomatic, according to the National Health Commission.