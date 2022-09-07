jjjjjjjjjjj
On Tuesday, there was a lot of local rain due to strong thunderstorms, notably in the Ore Mountains. The Neukirchen neighborhood of Adorf saw flooding and debris-filled basements. There were 30 firefighting operations in that area alone in the afternoon. Videos posted on social media in Adorf shows mudslides sweeping cars off the road. Debris destroyed cars, flooded basements, and damaged properties.