A Washington school board approved a policy on Aug. 24 prohibiting the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in classrooms.

The Kennewick School Board in Kennewick, Washington, voted 5-0 on a policy which bans educators from teaching students CRT or that "their race determines their value or worth." The policy requires that students learn "factual" U.S. history in all disciplines at school.

The policy bans "indoctrination" and teaching "the belief that the U.S. is fundamentally or systemically racist." Curriculums now under review by the passing of the policy should be examined through a lens of "neutrality, objectivity and educational effectiveness"

"Neither preferential nor disparaging treatment shall be applied to learning about any race, and no student shall be taught that their skin color determines their ability to succeed; that their race determines their moral character; or that their race make them responsible for past transgressions of their race," the policy read. "Moreover, no student shall be taught that their socio-economic status or U.S. citizenship status makes them superior or inferior to others."

The school board held its annual retreat in June to discuss the creation of the policy prior to the vote, according to the Tri-City Herald.

"Anytime in politics, there's give and take. Could this have been stronger? I think so. But we had a great discussion in June and everyone was able to voice their concerns and thoughts, and I think we were able to capture that in this policy," board member Gabe Galbraith told the outlet.

