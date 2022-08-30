Society's Child
Reporter asks White House 'How come migrants are allowed to come in unvaccinated, but world-class tennis players are not?'
Summit News
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 10:21 UTC
Fox News reporter Peter Doocy made another salient point Monday when he asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to explain why unvaccinated migrants are walking into the country every day, but tennis star Novak Djokovic has been denied energy to compete in the U.S. Open.
Doocy asked Jean-Pierre "How come migrants are allowed to come into this country unvaccinated, but world-class tennis players are not?"
Of course Jean-Pierre had no answer as usual, stating that "The U.S. government cannot discuss the details of individual visa cases."
She added that "Due to privacy reasons, the U.S. also does not comment on medical information of individual travelers as it relates to this tennis player."
She then claimed that only the CDC can answer the question and "This is something that they decide."
Jean-Pierre also stated that migrants coming into the U.S. and visitors to the country are "two different things".
Doocy followed up, asking "Somebody unvaccinated comes over on a plane, you say that's not okay. Somebody walks into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated, they're allowed to stay?"
"That's not how it works. It's not like someone walks over," Jean-Pierre replied.
"That's exactly what is happening!" Doocy shot back, urging that "Thousands of people are walking in a day. Some of them turn themselves over. Some of them are caught. Tens of thousands a week are not. That is what is happening."
Watch:
Last month, organizers of the U.S. Open confirmed that Wimbledon champion Djokovic wouldn't be allowed to compete at the tournament due to the Biden administration's ban on unvaccinated foreign nationals entering the country.
The Serbian, who has won the tournament three times before, opted not to risk traveling and experiencing a repeat of his atrocious treatment by authorities in Australia, which ended up in him being deported.
Commenting recently on the situation, American tennis legend John McEnroe described it as a "joke" that Djokovic is still not allowed to compete in the US Open due to his vaccination status.
"At this point, in the pandemic, we're two-and-a-half years in, I think people in all parts of the world know more about it, and the idea that he can't travel here to play, to me is a joke," said McEnroe.
Meanwhile, The Border Patrol are literally unlocking gates for illegal immigrants to walk into the country and get bussed to cities like New York.
According to data from Customs and Border Protection, more than two million people have attempted to cross the border in the 2022 fiscal year so far.
That figure equates to a 22 year high.
