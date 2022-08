© Justin Setterfield/Getty Images and David McNew/Getty Images

"Somebody unvaccinated comes over on a plane, you say that's not okay. Somebody walks into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated, they're allowed to stay?"Fox News reporter Peter Doocy made another salient point Monday when he asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to explain why unvaccinated migrants are walking into the country every day, but tennis star Novak Djokovic has been denied energy to compete in the U.S. Open.Doocy asked Jean-Pierre "How come migrants are allowed to come into this country unvaccinated, but world-class tennis players are not?"Doocy followed up, asking "Somebody unvaccinated comes over on a plane, you say that's not okay. Somebody walks into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated, they're allowed to stay?"Watch:Commenting recently on the situation, American tennis legend John McEnroe described it as a "joke" that Djokovic is still not allowed to compete in the US Open due to his vaccination status.Meanwhile, The Border Patrol are literally unlocking gates for illegal immigrants to walk into the country and get bussed to cities like New York.According to data from Customs and Border Protection, more than two million people have attempted to cross the border in the 2022 fiscal year so far.That figure equates to a 22 year high.