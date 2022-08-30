© Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

France and Germany have reportedly formulated plans on how the EU could influence Russians.TikTokers and YouTubers could help the EU drive a wedge between the Russian government and the people, Germany and France reportedly told other members of the bloc.After Russia attacked Ukraine in late February, the EU significantly ramped up its efforts to silence Russian media within the bloc. Government-funded outlets RT and Sputnik were banned from broadcasting, while US-based tech giants such as Facebook stopped showing content from the news organizations on their platforms to EU residents. Brussels justified the censorship by the need to counter 'Russian propaganda'.Moscow also imposed restrictions on media, blacklisting some Western outlets in retaliation and introduced punishment for slander against Russia's armed forces.