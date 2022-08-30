© Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu Agency/Getty



Iraq's military announced a nation-wide curfew and the caretaker premier suspended Cabinet sessions in response to the violence.During Monday's violence, hundreds of protesters pulled down the cement barriers outside the government palace with ropes and breached the palace gates. Many rushed into the lavish salons and marbled halls of the palace, a key meeting place for Iraqi heads of state and foreign dignitaries.Protests also broke out in the Shiite-majority southern provinces, with al-Sadr's supporters burning tires and blocking roads in the oil-rich province of Basra and hundreds demonstrating outside the governorate building in Missan.