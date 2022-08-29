Sometimes called the biggest maze of China, Guyaju is an ancient cave house located about 92 kilometers (57 miles) from Beijing.

Sometimes called the biggest maze of China, Guyaju is an ancient cave house located about 92 kilometers (57 miles) from Beijing.

If you believe that there cycles in economy and civilization, we are a turning point and these changes will be felt Sept 2022 onward. The crushing electric prices in Europe will usher in a global economic collapse. So we need to look at our past to see what is in store for humanity moving forward.


●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●

Azoty Drops as Polish Fertilizer Output Halts on Gas Prices https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl...
Zimbabwe releases new batch of gold coins https://africa.cgtn.com/2022/08/02/zi...
Zimbabwe to introduce gold coins as local currency tumbles https://www.theguardian.com/world/202...
10 facts about Kerch, Russia's oldest city https://www.rbth.com/travel/332454-ke...
Church of Saint John the Baptist, Kerch https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Church_...
1906 Russian Archive https://archive.org/details/russiatra...
10 Fascinating Cave Dwellings in the World http://www.touropia.com/cave-dwellings/
BASF cuts ammonia production in response to soaring gas prices https://www.agricensus.com/Article/BA...
Moscow Exchange to ban use of dollars as collateral from Aug. 29 https://www.reuters.com/markets/curre...