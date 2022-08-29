© Pat Tuson/Alamy



Freedom of speech groups raise over clampdown, which only came to light by accident.Police chiefs have been issuing secret orders telling officers to inform bosses if they know any news reporters - as they would have to do with convicted criminals or extremists.The measure is already in place in some forces, and follows guidance from the College of Policing, which sets standards in law enforcement. It is part of anti-corruption efforts and only came to light by accident.Within policing, some senior figures were surprised at the measure and privately oppose it. The measure is understood to be under review, and policing already has rules in place for those who pass on information in return for bribes.A spokesperson for Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services said: "We acknowledge the essential role journalists play in our democracy, including holding police forces to account. We make recommendations for police forces, taking into account relevant authorised professional practice where appropriate."The Society of Editors said: "The inclusion of journalists within a 'notifiable associations' list in counter-corruption guidance gives the wrongful impression that reporters seek to corrupt or deceive and equates the profession with the wrongdoing and dishonesty that journalists work to uncover. A successful working relationship between the police service and journalists is vital to policing legitimacy in the UK."