A dead humpback whale washed ashore at Manhattan Beach in Half Moon Bay Sunday.

The carcass was first reported floating offshore at around 3 p.m.

The Marine Mammal Center's necropsy team is working to find out more about the whale, including cause of death. Officials said whether a necropsy happens this week, it will depend on the tides.