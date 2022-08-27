© Telegram / MID_Russia

Foreign ministry in Moscow has jokingly suggested American mission staff should get a raise for their hard working conditions.Russia's foreign ministry has, in jest, advised the US Department of State to remunerate more generously its staff working in Moscow, for their tough working conditions. The suggestion is accompanied by a video apparently depicting a drunken US embassy employee trying to make it to his work early in the morning.Accompanying the 'advice' is a three-minute-long video clip, which features CCTV footage apparently captured early in the morning on July 10 this year in the vicinity of the US embassy in Moscow.The man is then seen entering the diplomatic mission's grounds, the back of his shirt visibly wet and dirty after his fall.The clip ends by quoting a Washington Post article dated December 3, 2021, saying: "The embassy is so shorthanded that many staff have had to take on extra jobs. U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan, for example, learned how to mix solutions to clean the restrooms and also how to work a floor buffer..."The US government has accused Moscow of effectively paralyzing its embassy's work by expelling most of its staff. Russia, in turn, insists the expulsions were ordered in response to Washington booting out Russian diplomats.