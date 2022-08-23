© Dallas Police Department



As much as 385 mm of rain fell in 24 hours in parts of northern Texas, triggering flash floods across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, 21 to 22 August 2022.Meanwhile heavy rain has taken its toll in parts of New Mexico, Arizona and Utah, where one person is reported missing in flash floods.National Weather Service (NWS) Fort Worth said the 24 hour period 21 to 22 August is the second wettest 24-hour period on record for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. As much as 9.19 inches (233 mm) fell during this time, which is just 0.38 inches (9.7 mm) sort of the all-time record. Meanwhile the weather station at White Rock Creek in east Dallas recorded 15.16 inches (385.1 mm) in 24 hours to around midday on 22 August.Streets and vehicles were submerged across the wider Dallas-Fort Worth area. Officials said one person died when a vehicle was swept away by floodwaters in Dallas County.By the afternoon of 22 August, Dallas firefighters had responded to 195 high-water incidents across the city of Dallas and carried out 39 rescues. In neighbouring Fort Worth, firefighters responded to 174 rescues and other high-water incidents and received a total of 500 calls. "This is a day we won't soon forget" Fort Worth Fire Department said.Officials declared a state of disaster for Dallas County. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said, "Based on preliminary damage assessments, I am declaring a state of disaster in Dallas County and requesting state and federal assistance for affected individuals."The heavy rain later moved east into Louisiana. By the evening of 22 August, the city of Shreveport had seen 5.43 inches (138 mm) in 24 hours.Heavy rain in New Mexico flooded parts of Carlsbad Caverns National Park, leaving an estimated 200 visitors and staff stranded on 20 August 2022. Heavy rain flooded roads in and out of the park. Eddy County Office of Emergency Management reported on 21 August that all 200 people had been evacuated safely.Around 75 miles (120 km) further north, flash flooding was reported in the city of Dexter, emergency services rescued one person after a vehicle was swept off the road.Around 60 residents of the town of Duncan in eastern Arizona evacuated their homes after the Gila River reached major flood stage early on 22 August 2022, flooding areas of the town. Associated Press said a dirt-barrier levee failed, resulting in the floods.Rescue teams are continuing a search for a hiker who was swept away by flash floods in Zion National Park, Utah, on 19 August 2022.