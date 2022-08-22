© AFP/Dimitar Dilkoff



Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is concerned he is being taken advantage of by someone close to him, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, citing their conversation during the meeting in Lviv on Thursday.Asked by a farmer about the Ukrainian leader's "situation" on Monday during a visit to local vineyards,Erdogan had not mentioned this confession during earlier public statements about the negotiations in western Ukraine, and he did not elaborate further on who Zelensky believed was deceiving him.since Russia's military operation began in February. Special forces commander Grigory Galagan was removed last month.was also let go last month, though for apparent health reasons, whileNot content to merely behead the Ukrainian security service (SBU),He had apparently been planning to audit the SBU for some time, claiming that on February 24, the day Russia launched its offensive in the Donbass, some representatives of a law enforcement agency were "somewhere [else], instead of protecting their people."