In the last week, a series of magmatic earthquakes continued underneath three islands in American Samoa. As a result, the alert level of 2 of the area's volcanoes was raised from green to yellow. Meanwhile in the Philippines, a volcanic uplift signature was potentially detected at 2 volcanoes; Mayon & Bulusan. And, in Chile, Mount Hudson produced an unusual hybrid earthquake. This video will discuss these volcano related news stories, as told and analyzed by a volcanologist.