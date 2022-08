© EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC



Twitter has suspended the accounts of 13 ruling Serbian Progressive Party MPs, a party executive and two state officials, reportedly for contravening the social media platform's rules.Twitter is reported to have suspended the accounts of at least 16 political figures in Serbia, all of them either members of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party or holders of senior state posts.According to screen shots that Gouillon and MP Stasa Stojanovic posted online, they were suspended for breaking Twitter's rules and were not be able to post new content or to 'like' anything."I didn't enter into any discussions, nor did I insult anyone, nor did I do anything bad, especially not there [on Twitter], there I mostly retweet, share and like [Serbian Progressive] party things, things that happen in our country, and above all beautiful things, about art, about culture," Stojanovic said.This is the third year in a row that Twitter has either down or added warning messages to accounts in Serbia.In August 2021 , Twitter labelled a number of well-known newspapers and TV stations in Serbia as media over whose editorial content the state exercises control "through financial resources and direct or indirect political pressures".