At least seven people, including a husband, wife and four children, are missing after a car heading to Hyderabad from Karachi got swept away near Kathore, on the M9 link road, in a flash flood, it was reported on Thursday.According to Express News, the rescue team managed to retrieve the damaged vehicle, but the search for the family is ongoing. The vehicle was found at the bank of Malir River.A citizen named Shehzad, a resident of Gulshan-e-Hadeed, alerted Rescue 15 about the vehicle.The Memon Goth police station's Station House Officer (SHO) said that on receiving the information, rescue teams and police reached the location. However, due to the water level being too high, the rescue officials encountered difficulties in carrying out relief procedures.Information Department Secretary Abdul Rasheed Solangi said that rescue efforts to locate the missing family were ongoing with the help of Edhi Foundation volunteers.He claimed that the locals had warned the family of the flash flood, but the driver ignored the warnings and kept driving on.According to the statistics released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on July 23, the monsoon rains that wreaked havoc in the country resulted in the deaths of 304 people, including 118 children and damaged 8,889 houses.A report issued by the NDMA stated that 99 deaths were reported in Balochistan, 61 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), 60 in Punjab, 70 in Sindh, eight in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), five in Azad Kashmir and one death was reported in Islamabad.At least 284 people were injured in rain-related incidents.