Proxy Wars Are Expensive

"Many political leaders in Europe now are going to be facing an increasingly hostile constituency, demanding answers as to why their leaders committed: a) economic suicide by joining in on a failed sanctions effort; b) are further bankrupting the nation by stripping bare their own arsenals, requiring them to expend money to restock. This is an expensive proposition. And c), supporting what is increasingly being documented as a very corrupt and, frankly speaking, vile regime in Kiev."

Kiev's Mask is Slipping

"Military equipment is not produced with the snap of a finger. And it requires a budgetary process. It requires careful coordination with the industrial base, and equipment is procured over the course of several years. What Europe has done by providing this equipment to Ukraine is in one fell swoop, in a matter of months, they've taken decades of military procurement and transferred it to Ukraine with no plan on how to replace it. You can't just simply pick up the phone and say, 'give me a hundred more tanks,' 'give me a hundred more artillery pieces.' It doesn't work that way. They have literally destroyed the very fabric of their national security by stripping bare their coverage with no means of replacing this. They've already bankrupted themselves. There's really not that much left they can give to Ukraine."

'This Can Only Be Resolved Politically'

'Somebody Else is Going to Have to Seek Peace for Them'